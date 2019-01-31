Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.93 crore, up 15.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.93 crore in December 2018 up 15.59% from Rs. 83.00 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2018 up 11.7% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.69 crore in December 2018 up 11.54% from Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2017.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2017.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 220.95 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.26% returns over the last 6 months and -36.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.93
|98.28
|83.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.93
|98.28
|83.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.13
|61.60
|50.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.88
|-1.19
|-0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.06
|10.12
|8.67
|Depreciation
|3.68
|3.45
|3.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.31
|10.61
|9.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.63
|13.69
|12.42
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.56
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.01
|14.25
|12.80
|Interest
|1.80
|1.57
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.21
|12.67
|11.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.21
|12.67
|11.78
|Tax
|3.56
|4.30
|4.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.65
|8.37
|7.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.65
|8.37
|7.75
|Equity Share Capital
|13.85
|13.85
|13.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.12
|3.02
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|3.12
|3.02
|2.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.12
|3.02
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|3.12
|3.02
|2.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited