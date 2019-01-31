Mold-Tek Pack Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.93 crore, up 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.93 crore in December 2018 up 15.59% from Rs. 83.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2018 up 11.7% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.69 crore in December 2018 up 11.54% from Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2017.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2017.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 220.95 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.26% returns over the last 6 months and -36.68% over the last 12 months.