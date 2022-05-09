Mold-Tek Pack Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore in March 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 161.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2022 up 1.36% from Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2021.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2021.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 734.80 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|177.92
|160.28
|161.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|177.92
|160.28
|161.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|110.17
|99.79
|94.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.35
|-5.21
|-3.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.62
|9.81
|10.28
|Depreciation
|6.87
|6.86
|5.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.71
|24.28
|26.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.91
|24.76
|26.14
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.15
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.96
|24.91
|26.55
|Interest
|1.13
|2.75
|2.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.83
|22.15
|23.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.83
|22.15
|23.68
|Tax
|7.51
|5.49
|5.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.32
|16.66
|18.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.32
|16.66
|18.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|17.32
|16.66
|18.05
|Equity Share Capital
|15.63
|15.11
|13.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.68
|5.80
|6.20
|Diluted EPS
|5.41
|5.39
|5.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.68
|5.80
|6.20
|Diluted EPS
|5.41
|5.39
|5.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited