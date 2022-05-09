Mold-Tek Pack Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore in March 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 161.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.83 crore in March 2022 up 1.36% from Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.20 in March 2021.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 734.80 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)