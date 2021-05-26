Mold-Tek Pack Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.05 crore, up 51.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.05 crore in March 2021 up 51.22% from Rs. 106.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2021 up 106.42% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2021 up 73.77% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in March 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 499.45 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)