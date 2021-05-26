Mold-Tek Pack Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.05 crore, up 51.22% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.05 crore in March 2021 up 51.22% from Rs. 106.50 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2021 up 106.42% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.39 crore in March 2021 up 73.77% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2020.
Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in March 2020.
Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 499.45 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.05
|133.52
|106.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.05
|133.52
|106.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|94.80
|76.84
|59.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.01
|-0.39
|3.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.28
|13.99
|11.76
|Depreciation
|5.84
|5.27
|4.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.99
|15.41
|13.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.14
|22.41
|13.39
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.14
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.55
|22.54
|13.77
|Interest
|2.87
|2.48
|2.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.68
|20.06
|11.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.68
|20.06
|11.17
|Tax
|5.63
|5.12
|2.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.05
|14.94
|8.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.05
|14.94
|8.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|18.05
|14.94
|8.74
|Equity Share Capital
|13.96
|13.88
|13.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.20
|5.26
|3.15
|Diluted EPS
|5.89
|5.05
|3.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.20
|5.26
|3.15
|Diluted EPS
|5.89
|5.05
|3.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited