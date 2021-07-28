MARKET NEWS

Mold-Tek Pack Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 133.73 crore, up 104.8% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mold-Tek Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 133.73 crore in June 2021 up 104.8% from Rs. 65.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.08 crore in June 2021 up 698.35% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.36 crore in June 2021 up 175.95% from Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 509.40 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.62% returns over the last 6 months and 131.91% over the last 12 months.

Mold-Tek Packaging
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations133.73161.0565.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations133.73161.0565.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials81.9994.8037.36
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.52-3.011.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.9010.289.40
Depreciation6.165.844.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.1126.998.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0826.144.18
Other Income0.120.410.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2026.554.32
Interest2.652.872.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.5523.682.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.5523.682.09
Tax4.475.630.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0818.051.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0818.051.51
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.0818.051.51
Equity Share Capital14.0713.9613.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.326.200.55
Diluted EPS4.055.890.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.326.200.55
Diluted EPS4.055.890.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mold-Tek Pack #Mold-Tek Packaging #Plastics #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:55 pm

