Mold-Tek Pack Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 160.28 crore, up 20.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.28 crore in December 2021 up 20.05% from Rs. 133.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2021 up 11.55% from Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2021 up 14.24% from Rs. 27.81 crore in December 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.26 in December 2020.

Mold-Tek Pack shares closed at 705.95 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.58% returns over the last 6 months and 114.28% over the last 12 months.