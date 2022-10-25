Moksh Ornaments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.13 crore, up 38.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.13 crore in September 2022 up 38.17% from Rs. 77.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 down 35.5% from Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2022 down 28.21% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2021.

Moksh Ornaments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2021.

Moksh Ornaments shares closed at 14.15 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.41% returns over the last 6 months and -59.46% over the last 12 months.