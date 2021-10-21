Moksh Ornaments Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.53 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.53 crore in September 2021 down 6.28% from Rs. 82.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2021 up 172.37% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2021 up 60.82% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

Moksh Ornaments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2020.

Moksh Ornaments shares closed at 35.20 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 252.00% returns over the last 6 months and 668.56% over the last 12 months.