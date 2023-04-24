Moksh Ornaments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.35 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.35 crore in March 2023 up 32.5% from Rs. 78.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 135.92% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2023 up 203.12% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.