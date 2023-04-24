English
    Moksh Ornaments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.35 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moksh Ornaments ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.35 crore in March 2023 up 32.5% from Rs. 78.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 135.92% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2023 up 203.12% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

    Moksh Ornaments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

    Moksh Ornaments shares closed at 10.05 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.47% returns over the last 6 months and -48.72% over the last 12 months.

    Moksh Ornaments ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.35126.6778.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.35126.6778.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods116.96111.0775.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.4313.231.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.550.54
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.56-0.610.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.742.381.16
    Other Income0.100.080.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.842.471.24
    Interest0.890.480.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.951.981.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.951.981.06
    Tax0.960.500.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.991.490.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.991.490.84
    Equity Share Capital10.7310.7310.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.280.16
    Diluted EPS0.370.280.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.280.16
    Diluted EPS0.370.280.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

