Moksh Ornaments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.35 crore, up 32.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.35 crore in March 2023 up 32.5% from Rs. 78.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 135.92% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in March 2023 up 203.12% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

Moksh Ornaments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

Moksh Ornaments shares closed at 10.05 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.47% returns over the last 6 months and -48.72% over the last 12 months.