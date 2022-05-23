Moksh Ornaments Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.75 crore, down 36.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.75 crore in March 2022 down 36.9% from Rs. 124.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 37.3% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 28.49% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

Moksh Ornaments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2021.

Moksh Ornaments shares closed at 14.95 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.61% returns over the last 6 months and 10.99% over the last 12 months.