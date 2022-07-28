Moksh Ornaments Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore, up 62.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore in June 2022 up 62.15% from Rs. 66.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 up 21.22% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

Moksh Ornaments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2021.

Moksh Ornaments shares closed at 18.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.35% returns over the last 6 months and -37.78% over the last 12 months.