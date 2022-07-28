English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Moksh Ornaments Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore, up 62.15% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moksh Ornaments ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore in June 2022 up 62.15% from Rs. 66.88 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 up 21.22% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 21.79% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2021.

    Moksh Ornaments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2021.

    Close

    Moksh Ornaments shares closed at 18.20 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.35% returns over the last 6 months and -37.78% over the last 12 months.

    Moksh Ornaments ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.4478.7566.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.4478.7566.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods104.7575.5754.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.641.219.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.540.38
    Depreciation0.020.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.221.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.071.161.32
    Other Income0.090.080.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.161.241.76
    Interest0.400.180.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.761.061.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.761.061.45
    Tax0.440.220.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.320.841.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.320.841.09
    Equity Share Capital10.7310.7310.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.161.01
    Diluted EPS0.250.161.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.161.01
    Diluted EPS0.250.161.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Moksh Ornaments #Moksh Ornaments ltd #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.