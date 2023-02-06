Moksh Ornaments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.67 crore, up 25.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.67 crore in December 2022 up 25.6% from Rs. 100.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 32.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 34.22% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.