Moksh Ornaments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.67 crore, up 25.6% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moksh Ornaments ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.67 crore in December 2022 up 25.6% from Rs. 100.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 up 32.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 34.22% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

    Moksh Ornaments ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.67107.13100.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.67107.13100.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods111.07129.04101.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.23-24.84-3.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.500.49
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.610.290.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.382.101.70
    Other Income0.080.100.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.472.201.83
    Interest0.480.410.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.981.791.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.981.791.62
    Tax0.500.450.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.491.341.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.491.341.12
    Equity Share Capital10.7310.7310.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.250.21
    Diluted EPS0.280.250.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.250.21
    Diluted EPS0.280.250.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited