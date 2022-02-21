Moksh Ornaments Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.85 crore, down 21.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.85 crore in December 2021 down 21.32% from Rs. 128.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 down 47.69% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 down 51.17% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2020.

Moksh Ornaments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2020.

Moksh Ornaments shares closed at 23.50 on February 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.52% returns over the last 6 months and 224.14% over the last 12 months.