MOIL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 307.20 crore, up 21.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.20 crore in September 2020 up 21.37% from Rs. 253.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2020 down 91.73% from Rs. 88.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.62 crore in September 2020 down 76.07% from Rs. 136.33 crore in September 2019.

MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2019.

MOIL shares closed at 131.45 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.