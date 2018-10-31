MOIL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 357.77 crore, up 24.79% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 357.77 crore in September 2018 up 24.79% from Rs. 286.71 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.10 crore in September 2018 up 13.39% from Rs. 92.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.38 crore in September 2018 up 20.43% from Rs. 158.91 crore in September 2017.

MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.88 in September 2017.

MOIL shares closed at 174.40 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.03% returns over the last 6 months and -35.68% over the last 12 months.