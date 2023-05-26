English
    MOIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 428.06 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MOIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 428.06 crore in March 2023 down 8.51% from Rs. 467.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.95 crore in March 2023 down 38.24% from Rs. 131.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.50 crore in March 2023 down 31.35% from Rs. 222.15 crore in March 2022.

    MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.92 in March 2022.

    MOIL shares closed at 158.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.25% returns over the last 6 months and 0.25% over the last 12 months.

    MOIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations428.06302.00467.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations428.06302.00467.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.175.414.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.51-9.2612.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost139.94133.58103.34
    Depreciation31.4730.0927.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.93116.93133.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.0425.25185.99
    Other Income19.9920.868.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.0346.11194.17
    Interest----0.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.0346.11193.44
    Exceptional Items----6.42
    P/L Before Tax121.0346.11199.86
    Tax40.096.6068.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.9539.52131.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.9539.52131.07
    Equity Share Capital203.49203.49203.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.981.945.92
    Diluted EPS3.981.945.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.981.945.92
    Diluted EPS3.981.945.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 26, 2023