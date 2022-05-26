 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MOIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 467.89 crore, up 3.94% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MOIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 467.89 crore in March 2022 up 3.94% from Rs. 450.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.07 crore in March 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 116.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.15 crore in March 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 187.31 crore in March 2021.

MOIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in March 2021.

MOIL shares closed at 158.60 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.

MOIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 467.89 363.36 450.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 467.89 363.36 450.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.23 4.54 4.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.98 -19.41 37.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.34 111.01 116.20
Depreciation 27.98 26.40 27.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.38 104.67 135.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.99 136.15 127.94
Other Income 8.19 27.86 31.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.17 164.02 159.37
Interest 0.74 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 193.44 164.02 159.37
Exceptional Items 6.42 -- --
P/L Before Tax 199.86 164.02 159.37
Tax 68.78 40.13 43.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.07 123.88 116.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.07 123.88 116.04
Equity Share Capital 203.49 237.33 237.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.92 5.22 4.89
Diluted EPS 5.92 5.22 4.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.92 5.22 4.89
Diluted EPS 5.92 5.22 4.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 11:33 am
