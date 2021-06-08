MOIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 450.14 crore, up 81.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.14 crore in March 2021 up 81.03% from Rs. 248.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.04 crore in March 2021 up 761.21% from Rs. 13.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.31 crore in March 2021 up 360.33% from Rs. 40.69 crore in March 2020.

MOIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2020.

MOIL shares closed at 191.45 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.35% returns over the last 6 months and 25.87% over the last 12 months.