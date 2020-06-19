MOIL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 248.66 crore, down 43.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.66 crore in March 2020 down 43.05% from Rs. 436.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.47 crore in March 2020 down 90.03% from Rs. 135.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.69 crore in March 2020 down 80.53% from Rs. 208.99 crore in March 2019.

MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.24 in March 2019.

MOIL shares closed at 158.60 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.22% returns over the last 6 months and 5.66% over the last 12 months.