MOIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 436.59 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 436.59 crore in March 2019 up 9.82% from Rs. 397.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.09 crore in March 2019 up 5.72% from Rs. 127.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.99 crore in March 2019 down 4.01% from Rs. 217.71 crore in March 2018.

MOIL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.81 in March 2018.

MOIL shares closed at 149.50 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.19% over the last 12 months.