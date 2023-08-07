MOIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 379.71 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 379.71 crore in June 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 375.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.57 crore in June 2023 down 15.77% from Rs. 102.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.36 crore in June 2023 down 8.47% from Rs. 163.19 crore in June 2022.

MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2022.

MOIL shares closed at 206.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.88% returns over the last 6 months and 26.28% over the last 12 months.