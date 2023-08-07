English
    MOIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 379.71 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MOIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 379.71 crore in June 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 375.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.57 crore in June 2023 down 15.77% from Rs. 102.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.36 crore in June 2023 down 8.47% from Rs. 163.19 crore in June 2022.

    MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2022.

    MOIL shares closed at 206.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.88% returns over the last 6 months and 26.28% over the last 12 months.

    MOIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations379.71428.06375.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations379.71428.06375.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.643.175.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.2617.51-28.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost131.27139.94147.18
    Depreciation33.2531.4725.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.83134.93103.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.46101.04122.30
    Other Income25.6619.9915.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.11121.03137.50
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.11121.03137.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax116.11121.03137.50
    Tax29.5440.0934.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.5780.95102.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.5780.95102.78
    Equity Share Capital203.49203.49203.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.253.984.40
    Diluted EPS4.253.984.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.253.984.40
    Diluted EPS4.253.984.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

