 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MOIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.59 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MOIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 375.59 crore in June 2022 up 28.05% from Rs. 293.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.78 crore in June 2022 up 66.32% from Rs. 61.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.19 crore in June 2022 up 55.97% from Rs. 104.63 crore in June 2021.

MOIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2021.

MOIL shares closed at 157.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -15.49% over the last 12 months.

MOIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 375.59 467.89 293.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 375.59 467.89 293.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.75 4.23 3.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.68 12.98 11.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 147.18 103.34 112.16
Depreciation 25.69 27.98 23.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.35 133.38 82.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.30 185.99 60.02
Other Income 15.19 8.19 20.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.50 194.17 80.88
Interest -- 0.74 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.50 193.44 80.88
Exceptional Items -- 6.42 --
P/L Before Tax 137.50 199.86 80.88
Tax 34.71 68.78 19.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.78 131.07 61.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.78 131.07 61.80
Equity Share Capital 203.49 203.49 237.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.40 5.92 2.60
Diluted EPS 4.40 5.92 2.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.40 5.92 2.60
Diluted EPS 4.40 5.92 2.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #MOIL #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.