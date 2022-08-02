MOIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.59 crore, up 28.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.59 crore in June 2022 up 28.05% from Rs. 293.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.78 crore in June 2022 up 66.32% from Rs. 61.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.19 crore in June 2022 up 55.97% from Rs. 104.63 crore in June 2021.

MOIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2021.

MOIL shares closed at 157.90 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -15.49% over the last 12 months.