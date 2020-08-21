MOIL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.33 crore, down 45.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.33 crore in June 2020 down 45.61% from Rs. 280.07 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2020 down 97.93% from Rs. 90.68 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.01 crore in June 2020 down 53.61% from Rs. 159.53 crore in June 2019.

MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2019.

MOIL shares closed at 153.05 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.47% returns over the last 6 months and 18.74% over the last 12 months.