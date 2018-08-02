MOIL standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 313.53 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 313.53 397.55 339.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 313.53 397.55 339.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.98 8.33 7.08 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.90 -10.56 35.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.63 134.35 82.85 Depreciation 14.65 16.86 14.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 97.03 93.30 93.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.14 155.27 106.52 Other Income 47.46 45.58 42.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.61 200.85 148.78 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 169.61 200.85 148.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 169.61 200.85 148.78 Tax 56.16 73.07 51.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.44 127.78 97.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.44 127.78 97.73 Equity Share Capital 257.61 257.61 133.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 4.81 7.34 Diluted EPS 4.40 4.81 7.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.40 4.81 7.34 Diluted EPS 4.40 4.81 7.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 4.58 Share Holding (%) -- -- 34.42 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 8.73 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 65.58 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited