MOIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MOIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore in December 2022 down 16.89% from Rs. 363.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.52 crore in December 2022 down 68.1% from Rs. 123.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2022 down 59.98% from Rs. 190.42 crore in December 2021.

MOIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 302.00 235.99 363.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 302.00 235.99 363.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.41 5.51 4.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.26 -42.32 -19.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.58 149.42 111.01
Depreciation 30.09 27.08 26.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.93 90.14 104.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.25 6.16 136.15
Other Income 20.86 20.83 27.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.11 26.99 164.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.11 26.99 164.02
Exceptional Items -- 2.82 --
P/L Before Tax 46.11 29.81 164.02
Tax 6.60 2.46 40.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.52 27.35 123.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.52 27.35 123.88
Equity Share Capital 203.49 203.49 237.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 1.34 5.22
Diluted EPS 1.94 1.34 5.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.94 1.34 5.22
Diluted EPS 1.94 1.34 5.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited