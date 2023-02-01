MOIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore in December 2022 down 16.89% from Rs. 363.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.52 crore in December 2022 down 68.1% from Rs. 123.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2022 down 59.98% from Rs. 190.42 crore in December 2021.