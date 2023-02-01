English
    MOIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore, down 16.89% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MOIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.00 crore in December 2022 down 16.89% from Rs. 363.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.52 crore in December 2022 down 68.1% from Rs. 123.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2022 down 59.98% from Rs. 190.42 crore in December 2021.

    MOIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.00235.99363.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.00235.99363.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.415.514.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.26-42.32-19.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost133.58149.42111.01
    Depreciation30.0927.0826.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.9390.14104.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.256.16136.15
    Other Income20.8620.8327.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.1126.99164.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.1126.99164.02
    Exceptional Items--2.82--
    P/L Before Tax46.1129.81164.02
    Tax6.602.4640.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.5227.35123.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.5227.35123.88
    Equity Share Capital203.49203.49237.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.345.22
    Diluted EPS1.941.345.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.941.345.22
    Diluted EPS1.941.345.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
