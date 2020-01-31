App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MOIL Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 256.22 crore, down 23% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MOIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.22 crore in December 2019 down 23% from Rs. 332.77 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.46 crore in December 2019 down 53.89% from Rs. 120.26 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.11 crore in December 2019 down 50.43% from Rs. 201.95 crore in December 2018.

MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.67 in December 2018.

MOIL shares closed at 154.80 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.83% returns over the last 6 months and -1.99% over the last 12 months.

MOIL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations256.22253.11332.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations256.22253.11332.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.516.9610.79
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.86-10.70-21.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost106.10100.38100.93
Depreciation25.7831.8617.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses95.2373.3688.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.4751.26137.56
Other Income44.8653.2147.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.33104.47184.91
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.33104.47184.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax74.33104.47184.91
Tax18.8715.8564.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.4688.61120.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.4688.61120.26
Equity Share Capital257.61257.61257.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.153.444.67
Diluted EPS2.153.444.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.153.444.67
Diluted EPS2.153.444.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #MOIL #Results

