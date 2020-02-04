MOIL Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 256.22 crore, down 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.22 crore in December 2019 down 23% from Rs. 332.77 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.46 crore in December 2019 down 53.89% from Rs. 120.26 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.11 crore in December 2019 down 50.43% from Rs. 201.95 crore in December 2018.

MOIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.67 in December 2018.

MOIL shares closed at 149.05 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.05% returns over the last 6 months and -9.39% over the last 12 months.