MOIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 332.77 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.77 crore in December 2018 up 11% from Rs. 299.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.26 crore in December 2018 up 15.87% from Rs. 103.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.95 crore in December 2018 up 18.6% from Rs. 170.28 crore in December 2017.

MOIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2017.

MOIL shares closed at 161.35 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.49% returns over the last 6 months and -33.95% over the last 12 months.