172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|moil-posts-rs-7-crore-profit-in-q2-6030041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

MOIL posts Rs 7 crore profit in Q2

The company had clocked Rs 88.59 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned manganese ore mining firm MOIL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.33 crore for September quarter 2020-21.

The company had clocked Rs 88.59 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago, MOIL said in a BSE filing.

The results are not comparable with the year-ago period, it added.

Close

During the quarter, the company’s total income was at Rs 333.20 crore. In the year-ago period it was Rs 306.30 crore.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were at Rs 324.55 crore.

In the year-ago period, they were Rs 201.85 crore.

"COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown protocols have led to severe disruptions, affecting both the turnover and the profit during the current reporting period. Therefore, the performance of the company for this period is not comparable with the corresponding period or any period of previous year,” it said.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country and operates 11 mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Business #MOIL #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.