Mohite Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.63 crore, down 37.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.63 crore in March 2023 down 37.93% from Rs. 36.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 down 45.73% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2023 up 40.27% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2022.

Mohite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

Mohite Ind shares closed at 19.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.66% returns over the last 6 months and -3.87% over the last 12 months.