    Mohite Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in June 2023 down 15.99% from Rs. 19.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 66.61% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2023 down 10.97% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

    Mohite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

    Mohite Ind shares closed at 26.00 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.15% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.

    Mohite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4922.6319.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4922.6319.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3513.868.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-6.232.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.612.842.05
    Depreciation1.623.191.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.875.183.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.873.791.97
    Other Income1.000.300.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.874.092.85
    Interest1.592.512.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.281.580.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.281.580.83
    Tax--0.61--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.280.970.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.280.970.83
    Equity Share Capital20.1020.1020.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.480.41
    Diluted EPS0.140.480.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.480.41
    Diluted EPS0.140.480.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

