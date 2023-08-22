Mohite Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in June 2023 down 15.99% from Rs. 19.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 66.61% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2023 down 10.97% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.

Mohite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

Mohite Ind shares closed at 26.00 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.15% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.