Mohite Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore, down 72.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore in December 2022 down 72.75% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 56.49% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021.