Mohite Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.93 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.93 crore in December 2021 up 28.89% from Rs. 26.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021 up 151.54% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in December 2021 down 34.86% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2020.

Mohite Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Mohite Ind shares closed at 25.05 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.52% returns over the last 6 months and 150.50% over the last 12 months.