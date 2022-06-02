Mohite Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore, down 0.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore in March 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 45.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022 down 23.79% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in March 2022 down 21.87% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2021.

Mohite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2021.

Mohite Ind shares closed at 22.35 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.92% returns over the last 6 months and 96.22% over the last 12 months.