Mohite Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.64 crore, down 31.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.64 crore in June 2023 down 31.13% from Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 120.1% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 26.01% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022.

Mohite Ind shares closed at 26.00 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.15% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.