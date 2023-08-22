English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mohite Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.64 crore, down 31.13% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mohite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.64 crore in June 2023 down 31.13% from Rs. 24.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 120.1% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 26.01% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022.

    Mohite Ind shares closed at 26.00 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.15% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.

    Mohite Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.6430.6824.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.6430.6824.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3513.868.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-6.232.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.733.142.29
    Depreciation1.883.881.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.919.247.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.596.792.56
    Other Income1.000.300.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.597.093.54
    Interest1.882.562.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.294.531.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.294.531.46
    Tax--0.61--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.293.921.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.293.921.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.293.921.46
    Equity Share Capital20.1020.1020.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.151.950.72
    Diluted EPS-0.151.950.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.151.950.72
    Diluted EPS-0.151.950.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mohite Ind #Mohite Industries #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!