Mohite Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore, down 66.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore in December 2022 down 66.98% from Rs. 36.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 44.92% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021.