Mohite Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.17 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.17 crore in December 2020 up 4.67% from Rs. 25.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 95.25% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2020 up 4.79% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2019.

Mohite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2019.

Mohite Ind shares closed at 10.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)