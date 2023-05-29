Mohit Paper Mil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.37 crore, up 33.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.37 crore in March 2023 up 33.12% from Rs. 43.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 74.57% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2023 up 63.97% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2022.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 18.41 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.81% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.