Mohit Paper Mil Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.10 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.10 crore in March 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 35.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 down 48.36% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022 down 8.72% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2021.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 14.95 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)