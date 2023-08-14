English
    Mohit Paper Mil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore, up 8.28% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore in June 2023 up 8.28% from Rs. 52.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2023 up 123.87% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2023 up 40.73% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

    Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2022.

    Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 20.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.47% returns over the last 6 months and 25.90% over the last 12 months.

    Mohit Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.3457.3752.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.3457.3752.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5115.8714.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.890.202.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.961.751.49
    Depreciation1.381.391.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6336.5631.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.771.601.09
    Other Income1.101.480.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.873.071.65
    Interest0.570.840.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.302.230.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.302.230.89
    Tax0.380.390.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.911.850.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.911.850.85
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.320.61
    Diluted EPS1.371.320.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.320.61
    Diluted EPS1.371.320.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mohit Paper Mil #Mohit Paper Mills #paper #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

