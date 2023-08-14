Mohit Paper Mil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore, up 8.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.34 crore in June 2023 up 8.28% from Rs. 52.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2023 up 123.87% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2023 up 40.73% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2022.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 20.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.47% returns over the last 6 months and 25.90% over the last 12 months.