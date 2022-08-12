 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mohit Paper Mil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.03 crore, up 96.46% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.03 crore in June 2022 up 96.46% from Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022 up 9594.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022 up 23.77% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 16.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.33% returns over the last 6 months and 64.36% over the last 12 months.

Mohit Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.03 43.10 26.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.03 43.10 26.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.13 13.86 8.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.49 1.38 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.49 1.61 1.29
Depreciation 1.37 1.59 1.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.47 24.13 14.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.09 0.54 0.65
Other Income 0.56 0.59 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.65 1.13 1.04
Interest 0.77 0.75 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.89 0.38 0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.89 0.38 0.25
Tax 0.03 -0.68 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.85 1.06 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.85 1.06 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 0.76 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.76 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 0.76 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.76 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
