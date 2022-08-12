Mohit Paper Mil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.03 crore, up 96.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.03 crore in June 2022 up 96.46% from Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022 up 9594.44% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022 up 23.77% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 16.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.33% returns over the last 6 months and 64.36% over the last 12 months.