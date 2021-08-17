Mohit Paper Mil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore, up 183.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Paper Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.49 crore in June 2021 up 183.44% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 99.43% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2021 up 838.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 9.25 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.78% returns over the last 6 months and 40.58% over the last 12 months.