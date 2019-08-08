Mohit Paper Mil Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.59 crore in June 2019 up 2.4% from Rs. 36.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2019 up 211.72% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2019 up 39.71% from Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2018.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2018.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 8.50 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)