Mohit Paper Mil standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 36.71 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 36.71 33.67 22.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 36.71 33.67 22.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 12.27 8.90 13.65 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.15 0.45 0.40 Power & Fuel 11.78 9.14 4.18 Employees Cost 1.12 0.83 0.75 Depreciation 1.05 1.20 0.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.66 12.05 1.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.99 1.10 1.24 Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.99 1.13 1.24 Interest 0.57 0.84 0.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 0.28 0.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.42 0.28 0.36 Tax 0.12 0.31 0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 -0.03 0.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 -0.03 0.29 Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 12.05 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 -0.02 0.21 Diluted EPS 0.21 -0.02 0.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 -0.02 0.21 Diluted EPS 0.21 -0.02 0.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited